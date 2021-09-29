Manchester United transfer news: Dortmund put off by Anthony Martial price in striker search

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering Anthony Martial as a replacement for Erling Haaland, but Manchester United’s valuation of the Frenchman is too high.

Haaland is widely expected to depart the German club next summer, when his release clause of around €75-90 (£65-78m) becomes active.

According to Sport1, Dortmund have started looking for a successor and Martial is among the options being considered.

The 25-year-old is out of favour at Old Trafford and frustrated with his situation, but United’s price tag of €50-55m (£43-47m) is too high.

Dortmund are unwilling to splash out that kind of fee on a new striker, despite the Red Devils’ willingness to sell, and are instead looking at Nice pair Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri.

However, the Bundesliga side’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke made it clear this week that Haaland’ sale is far from a guarantee, saying “it has not been decided whether he will go in the summer” and that “Erling alone decides”.

The Norwegian sensation has been linked with most of Europe’s top clubs by now, including Premier League giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Dortmund’s network of scouts are hard at work looking for the next big thing, having landed Haaland from RB Salzburg in January 2020 for just €20m.

The profile of player they are prioritising would be 19-24 years old and cost €30-40m, which could break the club’s transfer record.

Martial may well be tempted by the idea of leading the line for one of Europe’s top clubs after making just one start in the Premier League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, and Edinson Cavani’s superb form last season, have pushed the 25-year-old down to third-choice striker at Old Trafford.

The question now is whether Dortmund would be able to convince United to lower their demands significantly, or if they will again look to take a punt on a lesser-known name who could become a future star.

