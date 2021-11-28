Manchester United transfer news: Fiorentina warn off January suitors with big Dusan Vlahovic price

Manchester United will have to pay £55 million to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but the Italian club reportedly don’t want to do business in January.

The Serbia international looks certain to leave Florence after turning down the offer of a new contract last month, with his current deal set to expire in June 2023.

United have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old, the Mail Online reports, but they’re not alone as Bayern Munich sent representatives to observe him last week.

Juventus, AC Milan, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been credited with interest in last season’s Best Young Player award winner in Serie A.

The report adds that Fiorentina’s high demands could delay any offers from suitors until the summer, with La Viola determined to keep hold of their top scorer for the remainder of 2021/22.

Vlahovic has scored 28 goals in 2021, the most of any Fiorentina player in a single calendar year in history, but he’s unlikely to have a long-term future at the club.

After protracted talks, Viola owner Rocco Commisso announced in October that the striker won’t extend his contract.

Commisso explained in a club statement that he had offered the youngster a lucrative deal that “would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club”, but it wasn’t accepted.

“At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season,” he said.

Vlahovic established a reputation as one of European football’s rising stars last season, when he scored 21 league goals for Fiorentina.

He found the net again in a 2-1 defeat to Empoli on Saturday to rise to the top of the Serie A scoring charts with his 11th strike of the season.

