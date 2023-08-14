Manchester United receive transfer blow as long-term target commits to current club

Any lingering interest from Manchester United in Frenkie de Jong might just have been extinguished, after the midfielder committed his future to Barcelona.

De Jong was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, having previously played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

But no transfer ever came to fruition, and the Dutch international stayed with Barca to play a key role in their 2022/23 LaLiga title win under Xavi – with Man United signing Casemiro from Real Madrid instead.

Frenkie de Jong won his first title with Barcelona last season (Image credit: Getty)

And now, the 26-year-old appears to have quashed talk of a switch to United once and for all. He told El Periodico: "Barca is the club of my life. I want to spend my whole life here. I never wanted to leave, despite the financial situation of the club last summer.

"I've always been a Barca fan since I was a kid; this is the club of my dreams."

Man United continued to be linked with a swoop for De Jong this summer, although such rumours had largely died down even before his pledge of allegiance to Barcelona.

De Jong featured 43 times in all competitions last term for Barca, who he joined from Ajax for €75m back in January 2019.

Casemiro enjoyed a fine first campaign with Man United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fiorentina and Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat still appears to be Erik ten Hag's top defensive midfield target, although Everton's Amadou Onana has been touted as a possible alternative.

United get their 2023/24 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on Monday night, with new arrivals Andre Onana, Mason Mount expected to feature (the injured Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait a little longer for his debut).

