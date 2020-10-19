Manchester United transfer news: Jadon Sancho remains a target for January or next summer

Manchester United have not yet given up hope of signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The Red Devils made Sancho their leading transfer target during the summer window but were unable to secure his signature before the deadline earlier this month.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, Dortmund’s CEO, said United’s approach was "misjudged" in a recent interview with ZDF.

BVB insisted throughout the saga that they would not sell one of their prized assets after the club returned to pre-season training in early August.

Yet despite that warning, United continued to believe they could do a deal to bring the former Manchester City man back to the northwest of England.

United were active in the final few days of the transfer market, bringing in Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellestri before the window closed.

They have also agreed a deal to sign Atalanta youngster Amad Diallo in January, with the Ivorian teenager staying in Italy for the time being.

However, the Daily Star report that United may return with another offer for Sancho, either in the January window or next summer.

United were reluctant to pay Dortmund’s £108 million asking price this summer and hope to negotiate that fee in a future window.

There is a feeling that the Red Devils might have passed up their best opportunity to sign Sancho, though, with the England international likely to attract the interest of other major European clubs ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Sancho has made a fine start to the current campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in four games for Dortmund, and will not be short of suitors in eight months’ time.

United eased some of the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend, beating Newcastle 4-1 at St James’ Park.

That was their second victory of the season following home defeats by Crystal Palace and Tottenham, who ran out 6-1 winners at Old Trafford before the international break.

