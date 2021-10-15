Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard open to leaving Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard is reportedly prepared to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Lingard would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-UK club in the new year anyway - but there is a sense that he may want to get a move done then with next winter's World Cup in mind.

The 28-year-old has been included in both of Gareth Southgate's England squads so far this season - bagging a brace in last month's 4-0 win over Andorra at Wembley - but narrowly missed the cut for the Euros.

He has scored twice for United this term - including a late winner against West Ham, where he enjoyed a fantastic loan spell last season - but has played just 45 Premier League minutes in total, with his only start in any competition coming in the Carabao Cup third round loss to West Ham.

According to the Mirror, Lingard has become increasingly frustrated by his lack of game time - something which felt inevitable following the arrival of Jadon Sancho and the knock-on effect of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.

A return to West Ham would feel like the most obvious option - and it might have happened this summer, but Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer "made it clear ... quite early in the transfer window" that Lingard was in his plans, Hammers boss David Moyes said last month.

AC Milan and Barcelona are said to be interested, however - the former of whom already have one of Lingard's England teammates, ex-Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, in their ranks.

