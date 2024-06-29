Manchester United open talks with Bayern Munich defender over summer switch: report

Manchester United are said to have opened talks with the representatives of a Bayern Munich defender.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his defensive options heading into next season, with the Red Devils having lost Raphael Varane already this summer. Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all remain at the club but struggled with individual injury problems throughout the 2023/24 campaign.



With the transfer window now open, a potential move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has still not been ruled out, but it is thought Manchester United want to make more than one defensive addition ahead of the new term.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

According to Sky Sports in Germany, the Red Devils have already begun talks with Matthijs de Ligt over a summer move to Old Trafford. The 24-year-old has worked with Ten Hag previously at Ajax and both parties are working hard to make the deal happen.

De Ligt turned out 30 times for Bayern Munich last season but made just 16 starts in the Bundesliga. He was eventually ousted by Eric Dier by manager Thomas Tuchel, falling down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena.

The former Juventus man has enjoyed success wherever he has been, winning league titles in Holland, Italy and Germany so far and reports state he is ready for a new challenge at the Theatre of Dreams, with Ten Hag's men set to play Europa League football next year.

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Ligt has already been asked about his future at Euro 2024 but remained tight-lipped regarding a potential move away from Bayern. Speaking in a press conference, he said: “I've already said this is not the time for me to think about it.

“We're playing at the Euros now and that's very important for me and the national team. That's why I can't say now what I think about this situation. But what I can say is that I've now played my second season at Bayern - I'm very happy. For now I'm focused on the Euros and then we'll see what happens."

