Manchester United open talks with Bayern Munich defender over summer switch: report

By
published

Manchester United are looking for a younger replacement for Raphael Varane and may have already found their man

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on at Carrington.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are said to have opened talks with the representatives of a Bayern Munich defender.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his defensive options heading into next season, with the Red Devils having lost Raphael Varane already this summer. Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all remain at the club but struggled with individual injury problems throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

With the transfer window now open, a potential move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has still not been ruled out, but it is thought Manchester United want to make more than one defensive addition ahead of the new term. 

