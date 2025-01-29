Angel Gomes has given public 'yes' to Manchester United move - but Tottenham want him, too: report

Manchester United academy graduate Angel Gomes is wanted by Tottenham – but the England international has already given his seal of approval to an Old Trafford return.

Gomes signed for the Red Devils' youth team at the age of just six years old, rising through the ranks at Carrington before leaving in 2020. After just five Premier League appearances, the diminutive midfielder made the leftfield choice to move to Lille in Ligue 1 for his development.

The move has stood Gomes in good stead. The 24-year-old is now a full England international and has developed into an excellent deep-lying playmaker for new Three Lions boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Angel Gomes is torn between Manchester United and Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou is said to want Gomes (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

With his contract up at the end of the season, however, Gomes is free to sign a pre-agreement with any overseas club to join on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

GiveMeSport are now reporting that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is personally involved in discussions to sign the star this month – though the player himself has already publicly endorsed a return to the Theatre of Dreams over a move to North London.

Daniel Levy is moving for Angel Gomes

Speaking to L’Equipe in 2022, Gomes admitted that it was tough for him to leave Manchester United – and though he was released in 2020 after a contract extension could not be agreed, he said that he would “obviously” want to return, calling Old Trafford “home”.

“It was a very difficult decision,” Gomes said. “In my heart, I wanted to leave, in my head, I was thinking of staying. But I had to follow my heart. I felt that I needed to take another step in my career.

“I felt that had I stayed, there wouldn’t be a lot of opportunities for me. Luis Campos [Lille's then sporting director] and Lille spoke about their project and I believed in it even more, that’s what convinced me to move - the faith Lille had in me.

“Do I imagine myself coming back one day? Obviously, it’s home. I would love to come back. But you never know in football. I just have to keep my feet on the ground, and keep playing, making the most of it. I can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

Angel Gomes made his Manchester United debut against Crystal Palace aged 16

In FourFourTwo's view, Gomes will likely hold out until the summer, rather than rushing a move before the end of the January transfer window. The midfielder stands to receive a signing-on fee – and have his pick of clubs – should he wait, so it doesn't make sense to sign for Tottenham now, when he could be better positioned in just a few months time.

Gomes is worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt. Tottenham take on Brentford this weekend when Premier League action returns.