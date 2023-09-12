Manchester United eye €50m release clause for a new world-class winger: report

Manchester United are preparing to bring a new winger to Old Trafford to replace Antony and Jadon Sancho.

That's according to reports that claim Erik ten Hag is looking for a solution to his woes out wide, with his two big-money stars hitting the news recently. Manchester United have agreed to delay Antony's return to training "until further notice" amid allegations of assault against the winger, with a police investigation opening after his former girlfriend made claims of domestic abuse.

Sancho, meanwhile, has found himself in hot water with his manager after contradicting Ten Hag over his decision to omit him from the squad against Arsenal.

Antony has been excused from training at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Fichajes in Spain reports that Athletic star Nico Williams is being lined up as an "immediate" replacement for both Sancho and Antony.

The Spaniard has broken through at the Basque outfit in recent years to become one of the most sought-after stars in La Liga, with Aston Villa rumoured to have wanted him earlier in the summer.

With a release clause rumoured to be around €50 million, Williams could join United for significantly less than what they paid for both Sancho and Antony and could offer an upgrade on both. The 21-year-old is highly rated for his explosiveness and can function on either wing – after playing for defensively-minded managers, too, he has proven himself as a player who will work hard out of possession as well as on the ball.

Regardless of the current situations of both Antony and Sancho, neither star has impressed since moving to Old Trafford. Antony has contributed 11 goals and assists in 47 games at United, while Sancho has 18 in 82.

Nico Williams of Athletic celebrates after scoring against Barcelona (Image credit: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The Red Devils are 11th in the table after four fixtures, having won two and lost two in the Premier League.

Williams is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

