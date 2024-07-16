Manchester United find compromise price to sign 'generational talent': report

By
published

Manchester United could sign the missing piece in their jigsaw, having found a suitable price to bid for one star previously out of reach

Manchester United target Erik Ten Hag
(Image credit: PA)

Manchester United have settled on a ‘compromise’ fee to land their priority target for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already begun their business and are looking to conduct much more in the coming weeks. Joshua Zirkzee has signed from Bologna, with his international compatriot Matthijs De Ligt expected soon.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 