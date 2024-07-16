Manchester United find compromise price to sign 'generational talent': report

Manchester United have settled on a ‘compromise’ fee to land their priority target for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already begun their business and are looking to conduct much more in the coming weeks. Joshua Zirkzee has signed from Bologna, with his international compatriot Matthijs De Ligt expected soon.

Manager Erik ten Hag is believed to want more cover at full-back, centre-back and on the wing. One midfield target might be on the brink of arriving, however, as Manchester United's new owners commit to spending big to land the best targets.

Joshua Zirkzee has signed for United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

United have long been interested in securing the talents of Joao Neves of Benfica. A recent report from Portuguese publication Record claimed that United bid for the midfielder, following info from agent, Guilherme von Cupper – but this was not accepted.

TEAMtalk today cites reports from Portugal, however, claiming that United have reached a compromise with Benfica. Apparently, the Lisbon outfit are now prepared to settle for a fee of €100 million (£84.4m) – despite the teenager's release clause being some £20 million more expensive.

United may well include the rest of that money in add-ons, TEAMtalk adds, stating that the plan is to let go of Casemiro, whose “legs have gone”. Neves has had a rapid ascent to become one of the most sought-after midfield talents in Europe, included in FourFourTwo's list last season of the most exciting teenagers in football and hailed by FFT writer Matthew Holt as a “generational talent”.

“When we talk about generational talents Neves instantly jumps out at you,” he wrote. “Kobbie Mainoo needs a midfield partner and what better way to hand him a perfect present than to give him Benfica's next big thing to play alongside for the next 10 years at Old Trafford.

Manchester United target Joao Neves could yet sign, with Benfica lowering their demands (Image credit: Getty Images)

“With an engine that could seemingly go for days, Neves' passing, vision, aggression and stamina make him one of the hottest prospects in Europe at present. United would be foolish not to make him their natural replacement for the ageing Casemiro.”

In FourFourTwo's view, however, this deal is far from straightforward, even at this point. Journalist Bruno Andrade of Mais Futebol claimed in May that, “If there is one player that Benfica won’t negotiate for less than the release clause is Joao Neves,” adding that, “Other players like Antonio Silva, Anatoliy Trubin, Benfica believe they can negotiate below their release clause but Joao Neves is different. He either leaves the club if his release clause is met or he stays.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to pay big money for Joao Neves (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Neves is represented by Jorge Mendes' GestiFute agency. If United choose not to trigger the release clause for the player, they may yet have to pay a big fee to the superagency for the privilege of signing the starlet.

Transfermarkt values Neves at €55m. His current contract runs until 2028.

