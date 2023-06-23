Manchester United have agreed Mason Mount terms, with final bid to follow: report

Manchester United have agreed terms with Mason Mount, as they look to seal the Chelsea star imminently.

The Blues have begun a fire sale, with Kai Havertz the most high-profile exit, as the German leaves for London rivals Arsenal. The likes of N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly are all bound for Saudi Arabia, too.

But the exit of Mount to Manchester United will cause most concern among the Stamford Bridge faithful, with terms agreed with the player.

Mauricio Pochettino looks to be losing Mason Mount this summer<script src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/players/mNcoJhpE-90lNYzV3.js"></script> (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to prolific transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the deal could be completed within a week.

Chelsea have dropped their asking price, too, requesting £60-65 million for the Cobham talent who won the Champions League with them in 2021. This is thought to be because of Mount's refusal to sign a new deal in west London.

"Manchester United will bid again as said yesterday but insist for quick resolution," Romano tweeted, adding they, "won’t keep negotiating for too long."

This suggests that there is a chance that the Red Devils could pull out of the deal completely, should negotiations draw on – but a similar story came out in the last few weeks regarding Harry Kane's move to Manchester.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur is a Manchester United target, too (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, the 20-time English champions are, "reluctant to be drawn into a protracted summer transfer pursuit of Harry Kane" – with perhaps similar true of Mount.

Mount is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.

Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.

United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.