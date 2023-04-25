Manchester United's three-man shortlist to replace David De Gea revealed: report

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is to be replaced this summer by one of three options between the sticks.

That's according to one report that says that the long-serving Spaniard's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end, following mistakes made during the Europa League defeat to Sevilla last week. De Gea redeemed himself with a display against Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley in the FA Cup on Sunday – but still didn't save a single penalty in the shootout.

Erik ten Hag wants a goalkeeper capable of playing out from the back and with De Gea's lack of technical ability crippling Manchester United's buildup, Ten Hag is set to explore new options in goal for the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants a new goalkeeper (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport (opens in new tab), De Gea's reluctance to accept a pay cut means that the club are now looking at three options to replace him: Valencia's Girogi Mamardashvili, Porto's Diogo Costa and Brentford's David Raya.

With Valencia struggling in La Liga right now and in danger of a shock relegation, Mamardashvili could well be bought for far less than his value, which is estimated at around £45 million. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both want the Georgian, too.

Raya has just a year left on his contract and would seem like the smart buy for United, given that they have other targets to acquire across the pitch. The Spaniard is well thought of, however, by rivals, while employers Brentford may look to tie him down to better terms – especially if they qualify for Europe this season.

Costa, meanwhile, has a release clause of around £66m. With Porto unlikely to budge on that, it seems as if the Portuguese may well be a last resort if United fail to negotiate other deals or miss out on targets.

Diogo Costa is the most expensive goalkeeping target Manchester United have (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

At 32, De Gea's current deal ends this summer with the option of another year on the eyewatering £300,000-a-week terms that he signed in 2019. United would ideally like him to lower his wages and see out his deal.

The Spaniard is valued at €15m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

