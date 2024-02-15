Manchester United in talks over £34m first signing under Dan Ashworth: report

Manchester United are in contact with a £34 million star over a prospective move to Old Trafford, which would mark Dan Ashworth's first signing as sporting director.

The former West Brom, Brighton and FA director looks set to assume control of recruitment at Old Trafford in the coming weeks after a stint at Newcastle United, in a huge statement from new owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Since assuming control of Manchester United, Ratcliffe has been linked with several new faces, with Ashworth now tasked with overseeing transfers for the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's revolution is under way (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato says United and Borussia Dortmund have both been in contact over signing highly-rated young defender Giorgio Scalvini, with his employers Atalanta having set an asking price of £34m.

The now 20-year-old was named in FourFourTwo's most exciting teenagers to watch this season, as we assessed that Scalvini, “has good reading of play, he's calm under pressure and his passing range is good.” United have “already made contact” over a move – though whether interest in the starlet changes when Ashworth assumes control is unknown.

Fellow Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb have linked Scalvini with the Premier League, while the defender himself has stated that he would like a move to England at some point.

Giorgio Scalvini is on Manchester United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

“For me it’s the best league there is, for the intensity,” he told Corriere dello Sport. "Once in my career, I don’t even know when, I’d like to play there.”

Scalvini is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

