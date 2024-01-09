Manchester United in talks to sign Arsenal academy star as Jadon Sancho replacement: report

Manchester United are looking at bringing in a graduate of Arsenal's academy, in their bid to replace Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are set to let the £73 million Sancho return to Borussia Dortmund on loan this month, in a bid to rehabilitate the winger's image. Sancho hasn't been included in Erik ten Hag's squad since being dropped for the defeat to Arsenal earlier this season and is hoping to rediscover form back in the Bundesliga.

With Manchester United short of attackers as it is though, a replacement is due to replace the outgoing No.25, as Ten Hag looks to push on up the table.

Jadon Sancho is leaving Manchester United this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football Transfers says that "discussions have been intense" at Old Trafford over bringing BVB star Donyell Malen to the Premier League in return for Sancho.

Similarly to Sancho, Malen is capable of operating on either wing and could provide competition and cover for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. The Dutchman has previous experience of English football, too, though not at the top level.

Malen was a member of Arsenal's famed Hale End academy, signing from Ajax as a youngster, before departing for PSV in search of game time. He left in 2017 without having represented the first team.

Donyell Malen could join Manchester United to replace Sancho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a phenomenal scoring record at PSV, Malen has struggled to hit the same heights at Dortmund. It's believed that he is a target for Ten Hag thanks to the pair of them sharing the same agency, SEG, who also count Rasmus Hojlund as a client.

Malen is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt.

