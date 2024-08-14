Manchester United in talks to sign elite midfielder after agreeing contract: report

Manchester United have already agreed terms with a world-class midfielder – now, they're in talks with his club over signing him.

Erik ten Hag's side are exploring a potential deal that would help bolster their midfield ranks ahead of the new Premier League campaign, which kicks off on Friday. The Red Devils are due to face Fulham at Old Trafford and will be hoping to kickstart the new season with a victory on home soil.

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have already arrived at the Theatre of Dreams, with Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui set to also sign, taking Ten Hag's summer recruits to four. With time ticking down towards the end of the window, it appears as though the Red Devils aren't done yet in terms of incomings.

Joshua Zirkzee was Manchester United's first summer buy (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the agent of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte flew into the UK on Tuesday to discuss a deal with Manchester United's representatives. The talented Uruguyuan has already agreed personal terms with Ten Hag's side but the correct fee is still yet to be fully communicated.

Jorge Mendes, known for representing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix, is also trying to facilitate a move for the latter to move to Chelsea, with his pulling power well-known in the football world.

Transfermarkt values the 23-year-old €45m (£38.4m) and started 27 games in all competitions last season for PSG. He was, however, left on the bench by Luis Enrique for both legs of PSG’s Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking on his future in May, Ugarte told the media he would be happy to remain at the Parc des Princes, but has since been left out of PSG's squad in recent weeks by Enrique, sparking questions over his future. "Next season still at PSG? I hope so, I’d love to stay here," said the former Sporting midfielder. "We will see what’s gonna happen."

Manuel Ugarte could be Old Trafford-bound (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo believes Manchester United would be rude not to facilitate a deal for Ugarte, given Kobbie Mainoo is desperate for a complementary midfielder partner who could allow him to be more progressive higher up the pitch. Ugarte is the ideal younger number-six replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

