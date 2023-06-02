Manchester United move ahead of Arsenal in race for sensational transfer: report

Manchester United have made signing a centre-forward a priority this upcoming summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag viewing Harry Kane as the ideal candidate.

However, with Tottenham Hotspur difficult to negotiate with, Manchester United have looked at other alternatives, including one target Arsenal have a keen eye on, too.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have contacted Atalanta several times over the possibility of signing 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt over Randal Kolo Muani.

Manchester United now lead the race for Hojlund over Arsenal

The report suggests Danish striker Hojlund is seen as more likely to join United at this stage, though both clubs are willing to sell their players for the right price. Hojlund, who has scored eight goals in 31 Serie A appearances this season, is represented by the SEC agency, the same agents who represent Erik ten Hag.

Despite having Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah within their ranks, Arsenal have reportedly maintained an interest in the much-coveted Hojlund, with Italian outlet Calciomercato going as far to say the Gunners are favourites. The most recent update from The Atheltic suggests United have moved ahead of Mikel Arteta's side in the race for his signature, though.

Danish source Ekstra Bladet claim that Atalanta want between £44 million and £52.8m for the striker, a considerable cost for Manchester United considering their uncertainty over their future ownership. Hojlund is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around £30m.

The striking position is a key area of concern for Ten Hag, with Wout Weghorst failing to score a Premier League goal since his January loan move from Burnley, while Anthony Martial's injury problems make him an unreliable option for an entire campaign.

A tall, physical threat in attack and a natural finisher, Hojlund's style of play has earned comparisons with fellow Scandinavian striker Erling Haaland.

While it remains unlikely that United will buy both Hojlund and one of their preferred strikers in Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen, the Dane presents a cheaper alternative with bags of potential to improve.