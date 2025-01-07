Manchester United preparing £50m move for Bryan Mbeumo: report

Manchester United are willing to pay £50 million in an extraordinary move for Bryan Mbeumo.

The attacker has been the major beneficiary of Ivan Toney leaving the Premier League, with Thomas Frank restructuring his team around Mbeumo and strike partner, Yoane Wissa. Brentford sit 11th in the table.

Mbeumo has hit 13 Premier League goals already in just 20 games – which is already his best-ever top-flight return for the Bees.

Manchester United chasing £50m-rated Bryan Mbeumo

Just a week ago, Brentford boss Frank wished potential suitors “good luck” in pursuing Mbeumo, who has been one of the most in-form players of the season.

Now, it appears as if Manchester United are ready to part with a significant fee in order to tempt the Cameroon international away from the capital.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes notes that Mbeumo is seen at Old Trafford as the “solution to the offensive problems that have plagued the team this season”.

The Red Devils are said to be willing to part with €50 million for the forward, who could be used either as a No.9 at the tip of Amorim's 3-4-3, or as one of the supporting forwards either side.

“The next few weeks will be crucial in defining the striker's future,” the report states. “While Brentford are fighting to retain their star player, Manchester United will continue to push to close the transfer before the close of the winter transfer window.”

FourFourTwo understands, however, that this isn't a move that will be feasible to complete this month.

Without sales, United lack the financial might to convince Brentford to sell midseason. This might be a move that has to take place over the summer.

Mbeumo is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Arsenal this week in FA Cup action, as the Third Round begins.