Manchester United report: Key Brazilian target set for big European move

A Manchester United target who has been tracked for a long time is definitely going to be moving this January.

The Red Devils are in a malaise at current, having lost again at the weekend, this time to Bournemouth. Manager Erik ten Hag's job is under threat now, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the next two fixtures looking like pivotal games for the Dutchman.

With plenty of talk about transfer targets come January, however, there could be a straightforward deal to be done by Manchester United for a Brazilian superstar who now looks destined to move.

Erik ten Hag's job is under threat (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that wonderkid forward Marcos Leonardo would definitely be leaving recently-relegated Santos in 2024.

The historic Serie A giants have endured a nightmare campaign and will be letting go of the superstar forward, with a European move beckoning – and despite Arsenal being linked with the attacker, the Gunners aren't close to agreeing anything.

VIDEO: Is Andre Onana Worth The Risk?

“Marcos Leonardo will leave Santos in 2024 for sure, there’s no doubt and it’s not even about the club’s recent relegation; they already decided that months ago,” Romano confirmed.

“There are many links, every week Leonardo is linked with five or six clubs but it’s still at the early stages with agents meeting clubs. There’s nothing concrete or close with Arsenal so far, despite speculation.”

Marcos Leonardo is finally leaving Santos (Image credit: Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

The last player that United last signed straight from South America was Facundo Pellistri.

Leonardo is worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.