Manchester United report: Man City academy product in talks over sensational £40m+ move

Manchester United are targeting a Man City academy product, in an audacious attempt to improve their squad.

The Red Devils are enjoying a strong debut season under Erik ten Hag. United won the Carabao Cup this term and are still flying high in the Europa League and FA Cup, while sitting in the top four of the Premier League.

But there have been cracks in the side. Manchester United have looked a different team without midfielder Casemiro – and it looks like Ten Hag wants to address that.

Casemiro has been Manchester United's most important player – but this has only illustrated the need for support around him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri (opens in new tab) has claimed that Southampton star Romeo Lavia is on the radar for the 20-time English champions – and it will agitate their closest rivals to hear.

The midfielder's entourage have reportedly met representatives of United – which is fascinating, given his relationship with Manchester City. Lavia came through the ranks at Eastlands before moving to the south coast last summer.

City actually retain a buy-back on the young Belgian but it doesn't come into effect, reportedly, until 2024. If Pep Guardiola wants to re-sign the star, it'll cost the Citizens £40 million.

Chelsea attempted a £50m last-ditch Deadline Day move for Lavia in the summer, according to Sky Sports (opens in new tab). It could well be a similar fee that sees the star prised from St. Mary's.

Romeo Lavia is on the radar for a number of clubs (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Still just a teenager, Lavia is wanted by a number of top sides and could leave Southampton this summer if the Saints are relegated.

The 19-year-old is valued at around €25m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

