Manchester United report: Napoli star has agreed Old Trafford move, with talks ongoing for his team-mate
Manchester United are moving for a title-winning Napoli star or two in a blockbuster summer of transfer activity
Manchester United have been given hope that they can complete a deal for a Napoli star – who wants to move to the Premier League.
The southern Italian outfit have recently won their first Scudetto in over 30 years, strolling to the Serie A championship in style. But plenty of this new Napoli side have drawn interest from suitors across Europe, including Manchester United.
The Red Devils are actually in for two Napoli stars as manager Erik ten Hag looks to reshape a squad that have faltered in recent weeks in their pursuit for top four.
According to Naples-based outlet Il Mattino (opens in new tab), defender Kim Min-jae has agreed his transfer to the 20-time English league champions already, with just the final details to be finalised.
Il Mattino (opens in new tab) has also claimed that United are in pole position for Kim's Napoli team-mate Victor Osimhen, who is wanted by a host of clubs following an incredible season. There are differing reports over the availability of Osimhen, however, with Football Insider (opens in new tab) recently claiming that the pursuit for the striker is over already, due to Napoli's high demands.
Tuttomercatoweb (opens in new tab) claims that United are winning to pay an extra €3 million to secure Kim ahead of their rivals, though. United left most of their business late last summer and Ten Hag is keen to avoid such a repeat this time around.
United could well be in for another central defender on top of the South Korean, too. Whispers persist that both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be leaving Old Trafford this summer. Luke Shaw has filled in at centre-back in the recent absence of Lisandro Martinez, leaving United short in numbers defensively.
The Red Devils have also been linked with Axel Disasi of Monaco.
Kim is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Manchester United stories
The rumour mill is ticking over when it comes to new faces at Old Trafford. Two Brighton stars have been linked, with another two Bundesliga players rumoured.
Three big names have been linked with exits, however, while James Ward-Prowse is reportedly on the midfield shortlist. Goncalo Ramos is a target and Bruno Fernandes might yet leave.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs