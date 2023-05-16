Manchester United report: Napoli star has agreed Old Trafford move, with talks ongoing for his team-mate

Manchester United have been given hope that they can complete a deal for a Napoli star – who wants to move to the Premier League.

The southern Italian outfit have recently won their first Scudetto in over 30 years, strolling to the Serie A championship in style. But plenty of this new Napoli side have drawn interest from suitors across Europe, including Manchester United.

The Red Devils are actually in for two Napoli stars as manager Erik ten Hag looks to reshape a squad that have faltered in recent weeks in their pursuit for top four.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing two Napoli stars (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According to Naples-based outlet Il Mattino (opens in new tab), defender Kim Min-jae has agreed his transfer to the 20-time English league champions already, with just the final details to be finalised.

Il Mattino (opens in new tab) has also claimed that United are in pole position for Kim's Napoli team-mate Victor Osimhen, who is wanted by a host of clubs following an incredible season. There are differing reports over the availability of Osimhen, however, with Football Insider (opens in new tab) recently claiming that the pursuit for the striker is over already, due to Napoli's high demands.

Tuttomercatoweb (opens in new tab) claims that United are winning to pay an extra €3 million to secure Kim ahead of their rivals, though. United left most of their business late last summer and Ten Hag is keen to avoid such a repeat this time around.

United could well be in for another central defender on top of the South Korean, too. Whispers persist that both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be leaving Old Trafford this summer. Luke Shaw has filled in at centre-back in the recent absence of Lisandro Martinez, leaving United short in numbers defensively.

Kim Min-jae of Napoli celebrates with fans on the pitch at full-time of the Serie A match against Udinese (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The Red Devils have also been linked with Axel Disasi of Monaco.

Kim is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

