Manchester United report: Teen striker sensation poised for Red Devils move

Manchester United are readying a move for a teenager in the event that they cannot tempt Harry Kane to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have a comprehensive shortlist of strikers that they would like to assume the mantle in Erik ten Hag's setup, spearheaded by Tottenham Hotspur's all-time scorer, Kane. Victor Osimhen of Napoli is another Hollywood name on the list – and both would command huge fees.

But further down the list, the likes of Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus are on the radar, too. Both are much younger and more inexperienced but Ten Hag has faith that age is just a number when it comes to his transfer targets.

England captain Harry Kane is Manchester United's priority signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

So much so, in fact, that an 18-year-old has emerged as a potential signing.

Football Insider (opens in new tab) have reported that Brighton & Hove Albion forward, Evan Ferguson is being watched extensively by United chiefs, ahead of a potential move this summer. The Irish striker has five goals and assists in just 10 appearances in the Premier League this season, with Kylian Mbappe recently praising him.

Ferguson has burst onto the scene at Brighton and been a huge hit under Roberto De Zerbi but with the Seagulls having sold big stars over the years, United will know that chairman Tony Bloom is easier to negotiate with than Tottenham's Daniel Levy.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the forward has no immediate desire to leave. That could all change, should a huge bid come in.

Evan Ferguson is barely old enough to drink – yet could be Manchester United's major striker signing this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Brighton star, Kaoru Mitoma, has also been rumoured to be a target for Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Evan Ferguson is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.