Manchester United risk losing Marcus Rashford this summer, with a new contract still not agreed: report
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has a contract that runs out next summer – and he's still not signed an extension
Manchester United might have to sell Marcus Rashford this summer.
The England international has been at Old Trafford since childhood, rising through the famed United academy and becoming a hero at the club. This season, his form has risen to a new level, arguably being Manchester United's best player.
But worryingly, Rashford is only contracted until 2024. That makes this summer the last that the Red Devils could command a fee for one of the most valuable players on Earth.
The Athletic (opens in new tab) have claimed that "Initial discussions between United and Rashford’s representatives have already been held and more are planned, but there have been no major steps forward."
Despite the lack of a breakthrough though, the report stresses that these are early days in the negotiation. "There is a mutual understanding that this will be the biggest and most important contract of Rashford’s career," the report states.
The deal is expected to be an easy one, given that Rashford loves the club and Manchester United would be desperate not to lose their most exciting player. There is the complication of wages, however, with United possibly having to offer the star upwards of £375,000 a week, just to keep him.
That's the wage that top earner David De Gea is currently taking home. The Spanish goalkeeper could have a one-year extension triggered this summer – but United apparently want to negotiate that fee down.
The expected imminent takeover of United could also be an issue in sorting Rashford's contract immediately.
The 25-year-old is valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.
The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.