Manchester United risk losing Marcus Rashford this summer, with a new contract still not agreed: report

Manchester United might have to sell Marcus Rashford this summer.

The England international has been at Old Trafford since childhood, rising through the famed United academy and becoming a hero at the club. This season, his form has risen to a new level, arguably being Manchester United's best player.

But worryingly, Rashford is only contracted until 2024. That makes this summer the last that the Red Devils could command a fee for one of the most valuable players on Earth.

Marcus Rashford has shone for club and country this season (Image credit: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images)

The Athletic (opens in new tab) have claimed that "Initial discussions between United and Rashford’s representatives have already been held and more are planned, but there have been no major steps forward."

Despite the lack of a breakthrough though, the report stresses that these are early days in the negotiation. "There is a mutual understanding that this will be the biggest and most important contract of Rashford’s career," the report states.

The deal is expected to be an easy one, given that Rashford loves the club and Manchester United would be desperate not to lose their most exciting player. There is the complication of wages, however, with United possibly having to offer the star upwards of £375,000 a week, just to keep him.

That's the wage that top earner David De Gea is currently taking home. The Spanish goalkeeper could have a one-year extension triggered this summer – but United apparently want to negotiate that fee down.

David De Gea's future could be linked to Marcus Rashford's (Image credit: Getty Images)

The expected imminent takeover of United could also be an issue in sorting Rashford's contract immediately.

The 25-year-old is valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

