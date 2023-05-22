Manchester United report: Ghanaian superstar set for move – and Erik ten Hag has already talked about his 'incredible potential'

Manchester United are interested in a Ghanaian star, who looks set to leave his club this summer.

The Red Devils are all but home and dry in the race for top four, needing just a single point from their two remaining games, which are both at home. Manchester United play Chelsea midweek before hosting Fulham on the final day of the season.

But Erik ten Hag's side are somewhat limping over the finish line after seeming certain to finish in the Champions League spots, following injury issues that have decimated the United squad and highlighted a clear need for depth. One £40 million star has now emerged as a player likely to move this summer – and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he's a fan of the star.

The Mail have reported that Manchester United's historic interest in Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus could help them land the star, with The Athletic stating that the Ghanaian wants to leave at the end of the season.

The Amsterdammers are likely to entertain bids for around £40 million – and with Ten Hag stating in the past that the star has "incredible potential", a third signing from de Godenzonen seems on the cards.

"He did very well, you can see the incredible potential that boy has," Ten Hag told Ziggo Sport of Kudus after his Ajax side beat Eintracht Frankfurt in August 2020. "We will have a lot of fun with him. He can be used in several positions and that multifunctionality can help us well this year."

This season, the Dutchman has experimented with plenty of stars in different positions, using Bruno Fernandes deeper in midfield, Wout Weghorst as a No.10 and Antony on both flanks, for example.

Despite a disappointing season in which Ajax have surrendered the Eredivisie title to Feyenoord, Kudus has 18 goals in 40 appearances.

The 22-year-old is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

