Manchester United could be set to drop their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The England international was said to be United’s leading target during last summer’s transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side pushed hard to bring the forward to Old Trafford, but Dortmund stood by their £108m valuation of the player.

United had been expected to renew their interest in Sancho at the end of the current campaign.

But according to the Daily Express , the club may no longer be pursuing the 20-year-old.

United only completed a deal for Amad Diallo, who completed his £37m move from Atalanta in January, after their attempts to sign Sancho failed.

The Red Devils agreed to sign Diallo last summer even though the 18-year-old did not move to Manchester until last month.

The report states that the teenager has made a huge impression behind the scenes at Carrington.

As such, United could be set to end their pursuit of Sancho once and for all, with Diallo a highly-rated prospect among the club’s staff.

Solskjaer hinted recently that the forward could be handed his senior United debut sooner rather than later.

“It might be quicker than that [two or three months],” the Norwegian said two weeks around.

“I can’t see it being too long until he’s in the squad. He’s definitely settled down well. The players have taken to him, he’s a good character, polite, smiley boy who works really hard.

“He’s doing his sessions and getting used to us. There’s always a period of adjustment needed but he’s settling in well.

“He can handle the ball, he’s enjoyed training and he makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age.”

United equalled the record for the biggest victory in Premier League history when they thrashed Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday.

