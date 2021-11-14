Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils willing to sell Jesse Lingard for £10m in January

Manchester United will ask for £10m in exchange for Jesse Lingard in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Newcastle and West Ham have both been linked with a move for the England international, who has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season.

Lingard is out of contract next summer and United are willing to cash in on him in the winter window in order to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils opted against selling the attacking midfielder on a permanent basis last summer.

Lingard starred on loan at West Ham in the second half of 2020/21 and would have been hoping for regular minutes back at Old Trafford this term.

Yet the 28-year-old has yet to start a Premier League match this season and has appeared for just 63 minutes in the top flight.

His sole start came in the League Cup defeat by West Ham in September, as United suffered a 1-0 defeat in the third round.

Lingard will be desperate to play regular first-team football again ahead of the 2022 World Cup, and he could get his wish with a January transfer.

According to The Sun , United will accept offers of just £10m for the Newcastle and West Ham target.

That represents a substantial drop from the £25m price tag the club is said to have slapped on Lingard in the summer.

It also calls into question the thinking behind keeping hold of a player who has been used so little in recent months despite the team’s struggles.

The report states that West Ham were willing to pay £18m for Lingard before the start of the season, only to have their approaches knocked back.

Other clubs may now join the race for the England international’s signature, although the Hammers remain the favourites to acquire him.