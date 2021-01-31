Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos to reject Real Madrid and consider Old Trafford

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos is considering joining Manchester United, according to reports.

The Spain international has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2005 but his time in the Spanish capital could be coming to an end.

Ramos is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have stalled.

Madrid want to retain the club captain on reduced terms, but Ramos is holding out for a better offer.

He turned down a new two-and-a-half-year contract after los Blancos asked him to take a 10 percent pay cut.

United are said to be keeping tabs on the situation should the 34-year-old seek pastures new in the summer.

And according to the Sunday Mirror , Ramos is ready to quit Madrid and seal a move to the Premier League.

PSG have also been linked with the experienced centre-back, but Ramos is not interested in a switch to Ligue 1.

His preference is to play in England, which leaves United at the front of the queue to sign him.

Ramos is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with rival clubs now that he is into the last six months of his Madrid contract.

Not many sides would be able to meet Ramos’ wage demands, with the defender expecting a deal worth more than £200,000 per week.

Sources close to the player have suggested that Liverpool and Manchester City are unlikely destinations.

Carlo Ancelotti managed Ramos at Madrid and may try and tempt him to Everton, but United are favourites to win the race should the centre-back join a Premier League club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to bolster his backline in the summer transfer market, and Ramos would bring significant experience to the United squad.

Solskjaer’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal on Saturday, a result which leaves them three points adrift of top spot.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?