Manchester United transfer news: Sevilla’s Jules Kounde emerges as Raphael Varane alternative

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is reportedly on Manchester United’s shortlist of defensive targets should they fail to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Varane has been heavily linked with United and PSG this summer after entering the final year of his contract in Spain.

According to AS, Sevilla want €70 million (£60m) for Kounde’s signature, but a domino effect could decide where he ends up next season.

Real Madrid have already lost veteran defender Sergio Ramos at the end of his contract, while Varane’s future is yet to be decided.

If the Merengues sell the France international to United, they will need to sign a new centre-back and could invest money from the sale into Kounde.

But if United miss out on Varane, they could then turn to Kounde, who is on their list of back-up options.

With so many clubs needing to sell before they buy this summer, the transfer market among Europe’s elite is still at something of a standstill.

Real Madrid’s financial woes are no secret, while Sevilla will also need to raise cash from player sales before bringing in new faces.

Kounde is an intriguing option for United, having been linked with several top clubs around Europe for the last year or so.

Manchester City were previously linked with a move for the 22-year-old, who was particularly impressive when Sevilla won the Europa League in 2019/20.

The former Bordeaux man has scored three goals in 63 La Liga appearances over the last two seasons and earned a place in the France squad for Euro 2020.

However, he was limited to just one appearance at his first major tournament, at right-back for the 2-2 group stage draw against Portugal, before the world champions crashed out on penalties to Switzerland in the last 16.

