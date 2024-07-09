Manchester United in 'advanced' talks to finalise PSG star signing: report

Manchester United are advancing towards completing their next transfer of the summer.

Behind the scenes, the Red Devils' revolution is taking shape, with a new backroom team almost fully assembled. Omar Berrada from Manchester City was first to join the club, before Jason Wilcox and most recently Dan Ashworth were poached from Southampton and Newcastle United respectively to head up the playing style, direction and transfer business at the club.

With Erik ten Hag's new coaches, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake, recently spotted arriving in Manchester, too, it appears as if the 20-time English champions are ready to welcome new signings – and one Paris Saint-Germain star is incredibly close.

Legendary former United forward, Ruud van Nistelrooy, is one of several new faces behind the scenes (Image credit: Alamy)

French outlet Le10Sport says that terms are “well advanced” over the signing of Manuel Ugarte.

The midfielder had a tough season in Paris last campaign following his high-profile move from Sporting but has flourished at the Copa America this summer with Uruguay, as Manchester United, Man City and Barcelona all seek his signature.

United are best-placed, however, with an offer of €45 million presented by the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Uruguay Fichajes has affirmed the star wants to move to Old Trafford.

In FourFourTwo's view, this could be seen as the first real coup of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era. Ugarte has been coveted by giants of the game, including Liverpool and Chelsea last summer, and it would be a huge statement for the Red Devils to pip their rivals to the move.

Manuel Ugarte is close to joining Manchester United (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

“PSG are prepared to [give] the green light in case they receive a good permanent deal proposal,” transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano recently concurred on the Caught Offside podcast. “And what I’m hearing is that Ugarte would be keen on joining Manchester United.”

Ugarte is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt.

