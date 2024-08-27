Manchester United in talks over Raheem Sterling, as wild swap deal edges nearer: report

Manchester United are 'determined' to land Raheem Sterling as their latest summer signing following his exile from the Chelsea squad and may be willing to send Jadon Sancho the other way in return... but only on their own terms.

Both players have found themselves frozen out at their respective clubs so far this season, with Sancho's only involvement for Manchester United coming from the bench in the Community Shield while Sterling has not appeared at all for Chelsea.

With neither player wanted at their current teams and both keen to break back into the England setup after being left out at Euro 2024, the two clubs are now in discussions over a potential swap deal with United reportedly in the drivers' seat

Why Joao Felix To Chelsea SHOULDN'T Work... But Does

Manchester United lay out Sancho/Sterling swap terms to Chelsea

Jadon Sancho is linked with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph write that the two clubs held discussions on Tuesday about a deal that would see Sancho and Sterling exchange places, with no cash payable in exchange for Sterling (ironically).

In fact, the report claims that Chelsea would be expected to pay Sterling a segment of his £300,000 wages, which are unlikely to be matched anywhere else in Europe. Sterling has been reported to be against a move to Saudi Arabia. The Telegraph add that another unidentified European club have also expressed an interest in signing Sterling, however.

No mention has been made of whether United would expect a fee for boyhood Chelsea fan Sancho, or whether the deal would be that rarest of things: an out-and-out swap deal. It however claimed that Chelsea would prefer a permanent exit for Sterling, rather than a loan.

Erik ten Hag still wants attacking reinforcements (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this feels like a potentially sensible solution to a pair of very strange situations. United, in particular, need attacking talent, but it has been clear since Sancho's fall-out with Erik ten Hag last year and subsequent loan back to Borussia Dortmund that he is an unwanted man.

Sterling has been put in much the same position, and seems unlikely to have much compunction about moving to a club that have acted as fierce rivals to two of his former clubs; he's well used to dealing with that stick having had it from Liverpool fans since his controversial departure for Manchester City.

The worst case for the two clubs is that both players continue in the underwhelming form that has contributed to them being unwanted in the first place; but if no money exchanges hands beyond the contribution for Sterling's wages, both sides will see it as a risk worth taking.

Both players are in dire need of a fresh start and will be determined to make their moves work, not least because Gareth Southgate's departure could mean a clean slate when it comes to the international scene.

