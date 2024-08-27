Manchester United in talks over Raheem Sterling, as wild swap deal edges nearer: report

Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho could move in opposite direction after falling out of favour at Chelsea and Manchester United respectively

COBHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Raheem Sterling of Chelsea during a session at Chelsea Training Ground on August 13, 2024 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are 'determined' to land Raheem Sterling as their latest summer signing following his exile from the Chelsea squad and may be willing to send Jadon Sancho the other way in return... but only on their own terms.

Both players have found themselves frozen out at their respective clubs so far this season, with Sancho's only involvement for Manchester United coming from the bench in the Community Shield while Sterling has not appeared at all for Chelsea.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.