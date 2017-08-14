Mata delighted as West Ham thrashing banishes Super Cup disappointment

Juan Mata was delighted to help Manchester United overcome the disappointment of their European Super Cup loss to Real Madrid in Sunday's 4-0 defeat of West Ham.

Jose Mourinho's side kicked off the Premier League season in style as headline signing Romelu Lukaku netted twice, adding to the goal he scored in the 2-1 reverse against Madrid.

It left United top of the table after the first round of matches and Spain international Mata hopes the club can compete on all fronts this term, as they return to the Champion League.

"It was a joy to have a game like this one, we needed it after failing to win the first title of the season in Skopje," he wrote in his blog.

"I hope we can have many more games like that, even better if there are 37.

37 more games likes this please August 13, 2017

"Obviously we know it will be complicated, because this is the toughest league in the world and every single game is a difficult test.

"These are the first three points and they will be even more important at the end of the season.

"The year is going to be specially exciting because we are back in the Champions League, and we don't forget the two cups, of course.

"That's a lot of things to fight for, as usual, so we have to go little by little, stay together and work tirelessly. That's how you get to your long-term goals."

Next up for United is Saturday's trip to Swansea City.