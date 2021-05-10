Maurizio Sarri emerges as a contender for Tottenham and Arsenal managerial roles

Maurizio Sarri has emerged as a potential replacement for under-pressure Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, according to reports.

The Spaniard oversaw a 3-1 victory over West Brom on Sunday, but this has still been a disappointing season for the Gunners.

Arsenal currently sit ninth in the Premier League table but are unlikely to qualify for European competition.

Missing out on the top seven would see the north London side absent from Europe for the first time since the 1995/96 campaign.

Arteta has therefore come in for criticism of late, particularly after his side were knocked out of the Europa League by Villarreal on Thursday.

It has been suggested that Arsenal could look for a new manager this summer, and Sarri is among those who has been mentioned as a possible target.

According to Italian station Radio Punto Nuovo , the former Chelsea manager could end up the Emirates Stadium hot seat next term.

Sarri was unpopular during his time with the Blues, but he did lead the club to Europa League glory and a top-four finish.

He has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season, having been sacked after failing to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He did win the Serie A title in Turin, though, while Juventus currently sit fifth in the standings under Andrea Pirlo.

Tottenham are on the lookout for a new boss and could also turn their attention to Sarri.

The Italian had been tipped to take over at Roma, but the Giallorossi announced last week that former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be in charge at the Stadio Olimpico in 2021/22.

Ryan Mason is currently interim Tottenham manager but is not expected to be handed the job on a full-time basis.

Spurs are seven points adrift of the top four with just three matches remaining.

