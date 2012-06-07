Milan giants target Palermo's Silvestre

The 27-year-old is looking to move on from the Sicilian outfit after just one season, having arrived from Catania last summer.

He has informed the Serie A side of his desire to try his luck elsewhere and Zamparini is prepared to meet the defender's request during the transfer window.

"The only one that will leave the club is [Matias] Silvestre as he has requested to leave and we will try to help him," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"Inter have taken important steps towards acquiring the player while Milan have shown an interest."

Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly expressed an interest in the Argentine, who netted five goals in 29 appearances last season.