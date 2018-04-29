Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in much-changed Arsenal team

Henrikh Mkhitaryan returns from injury to line up in an unfamiliar Arsenal side at former club Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal are prioritising the Europa League so a number of key men are rested ahead of the trip to Atletico Madrid on Thursday, but Mkhitaryan - last in action against CSKA Moscow on April 5 - makes his return to Old Trafford.

There is a debut for Konstantinos Mavropanos, with fellow youngsters Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson also given opportunities.

David Ospina keeps his place ahead of the returning Petr Cech, while the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette are left out of the matchday squad.

Here's how we line up for today's game at Old TraffordApril 29, 2018

Alexis Sanchez, who headed the other way in the deal that took Mkhitaryan to London, starts against his former side in a far more predictable United team.

Victor Lindelof replaces Phil Jones in Jose Mourinho's only change to the starting XI that defeated Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals last week.