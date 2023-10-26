MLS or Saudi Pro League? Napoli striker Victor Osimhen picks preferred destination

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has revealed his preference regarding a potential future move to either the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer.

Both competitions have attracted big names in recent times, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema among the stars now playing in Saudi Arabia, while Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have all moved to MLS.

Osimhen is wanted by a host of Europe's top clubs and received a proposal from Saudi side Al-Hilal in the summer, which was turned down by Napoli.

Asked by Emiliano Viviano and former Italy forward Mario Balotelli in a Twitch interview if he would rather play in the MLS or Saudi Pro League, Osimhen said: "If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS."

But the 24-year-old praised the Pro League's progress over the past year.

"They are trying to develop their league, which is good," he said. "One of the greatest of all time (Ronaldo) has gone there.

"Because of his influence, they have attracted a lot of talented players to also go there. So for me it's really good, they are trying to build their league into one of the best. For me they are doing something amazing."

Osimhen seemed set to leave Italy in January after his own club posted a video mocking him on their own TikTok recently, but he said: "I am happy at Napoli."

And he added: "People don't know how difficult it is to play in Serie A. From a tactical and physical point of view, it's one of the most difficult leagues to play in."

