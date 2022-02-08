Morocco star Hakim Ziyech announces shock international retirement: aged just 28

Hakim Ziyech has announced his shock retirement from the Morocco national side.

The Chelsea winger was omitted from the Africa Cup of Nations squad following a dispute with the manager, Vahid Halihodzic, staying behind to compete in the Premier League, instead.

“His behaviour in the last two matches, especially the last one, was not that of a national team player who, as a leader in the team, must be a positive role model," Halihodzic said in June after Ziyech arrived late and "refused to work".

“For me, the national team is above everything, nobody can hold it hostage. A player who refuses to play a game, admittedly a friendly, on the pretext that he is injured. The medical staff made several examinations and said he could play.

“He then refused to warm up in the second half because he was disappointed to be a substitute. For me, that type of behaviour is unacceptable. You can’t cheat with the national team. You are 100 per cent there or you are not. I won’t tolerate it.”

Now, Ziyech has said he will never play for the side again.

“Obviously I understand them but I will not return to the national team," the Netherlands-born attacker said. “Yes, it’s my final decision. It’s all clear for me how things are going over there, it’s all clear for me and I am focussing on what I am doing and that right now is on my club.

“Of course, who doesn’t but at the end of the day, it’s a decision he makes and you have to respect it but on the other hand if all the lying comes with it, it’s clear for me. Like I said before I will not return to the national team. I understand and I feel sorry for them.”

Ziyech managed 17 goals in 41 caps for Morocco, during a seven-year career.