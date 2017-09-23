Mourinho: Every Man United forward deserves to start

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is so happy with his forwards he believes none deserve to be benched.

Mourinho's men have made a flying start to the season, winning four of their opening five Premier League games and scoring 16 goals.

Romelu Lukaku has scored five times, Anthony Martial has netted three despite making just one start and Marcus Rashford (two goals, one assist) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (one goal, five assists) have also impressed.

Martial has started just three times in all competitions this season, but Mourinho said that was down to the form of all of his attackers.

"It's hard for him but it's hard for many others," Mourinho said.

"So many players are in good moments, playing well. It's hard for all of them.

"He's a happy guy and he's working extremely well," says the boss on . "I'm very pleased with his attitude." September 22, 2017

"When I see the match last Wednesday [a 4-1 EFL Cup win over Burton Albion], the attacking players – Martial, Rashford, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard – who deserves to be on the bench?

"No-one. Nobody deserves to be on the bench. But they are four, plus Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is six. I cannot play with the six."

United will look to continue their superb start to the season when they visit Southampton on Saturday.