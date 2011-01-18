Napoli beat Bologna to set up Inter clash

Algerian midfielder Hassan Yebda crowned a lightning start from the hosts by heading Ezequiel Lavezzi's ninth-minute corner just inside the unguarded far post.

Napoli doubled their lead on 23 minutes when in-form striker Lavezzi showed quick feet inside the box to pick up Marek Hamsik's cut back and poke the ball smartly into the corner.

Bologna halved the deficit 10 minutes into the second half when Riccardo Meggiorini scored from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Emilson Cribari.

But there were few further scares for Walter Mazzarri's side, who lie second in Serie A, and they ran out comfortable winners.

Udinese travel to Sampdoria and Roma host city rivals Lazio on Wednesday before AC Milan entertain Bari on Thursday to complete the last-16 ties.