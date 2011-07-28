Napoli president fumes at Serie A fixtures

The sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport's website showed footage of the film producer hitching a lift from a passer-by on a scooter following Wednesday's presentation at the studios, departing the scene without wearing a helmet.

Before the start of the ceremony featuring leading officials from each club seated in a semi-circle with two presenters in the middle, De Laurentiis said that the teams involved in European competition should be rewarded with a gentle opening.

Instead, the computer threw up a home match against champions AC Milan in the third round and a visit to Inter Milan in the sixth.

De Laurentiis stormed out of the studio while the ceremony was still on air and told reporters: "I'm going back to film-making. This makes me ashamed to be Italian."

Napoli finished third last season to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time.