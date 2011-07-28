Napoli president fumes at Serie A fixtures
By Gregg Davies
MILAN - Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was unable to contain his anger over the fixture list for the upcoming Serie A season, displaying his disgust by storming away from a televised ceremony announcing the schedule.
The sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport's website showed footage of the film producer hitching a lift from a passer-by on a scooter following Wednesday's presentation at the studios, departing the scene without wearing a helmet.
Before the start of the ceremony featuring leading officials from each club seated in a semi-circle with two presenters in the middle, De Laurentiis said that the teams involved in European competition should be rewarded with a gentle opening.
Instead, the computer threw up a home match against champions AC Milan in the third round and a visit to Inter Milan in the sixth.
De Laurentiis stormed out of the studio while the ceremony was still on air and told reporters: "I'm going back to film-making. This makes me ashamed to be Italian."
Napoli finished third last season to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.