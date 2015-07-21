Newcastle complete Mitrovic signing
Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has become Newcastle United's second new signing of the transfer window.
Newcastle United have completed the signing Aleksandar Mitrovic from Anderlecht, subject to the striker receiving the appropriate visa.
Mitrovic arrives at St James' Park on a five-year deal that Newcastle have described as "the fourth biggest transfer in the club's history".
The Serbia international becomes Newcastle's second signing of the transfer window, following midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to St James' Park after the Netherlands international joined from PSV.
