Newcastle United could face Bayern Munich, Real Madrid AND Milan in the Champions League group stage
With the pots confirmed for the Champions League groups, Newcastle United have learned who their potential opponents could include
Newcastle United have learned of their potential opponents in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage, with all 32 teams now seeded and placed into pots following the conclusion of qualifying on Wednesday night.
Placed into Pot 4, Newcastle United are set for some difficult tests for their return to the European competition, with elite sides from across the continent all sitting ominously in the three pots above them.
Indeed, following their 1-0 win in the final against Inter Milan, Manchester City have been placed in Pot 1 as titleholders, alongside Europa League winners Sevilla. The rest of the top pot consists of the champions from Europe's top six leagues according to UEFA coefficient, though Feyenoord are also included due to Manchester City's success in the Premier League as well.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid, meanwhile, all find themselves in Pot 2 for the Champions League draw, with AC Milan, PSV and Lazio in Pot 3.
Feasibly, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Newcastle could therefore form a group for the new Champions League campaigns.
No two teams from the same country can be drawn together in the group stage, with the first round of games commencing on September 19 and 20. The final will be hosted at Wembley on June 1.
The Champions League group stage draw will begin on Thursday 31 August, starting at 17:00 BST.
Champions League 2023/24 group stage pots
Pot 1
Manchester City
Sevilla
Barcelona
Napoli
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Feyenoord
Pot 2
Real Madrid
Manchester United
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid
RB Leipzig
Porto
Arsenal
Pot 3
Shakhtar Donetsk
Red Bull Salzburg
AC Milan
Braga
PSV
Lazio
Crvena Zvezda
Copenhagen
Pot 4
Young Boys
Real Sociedad
Galatasaray
Celtic
Newcastle United
Union Berlin
Antwerp
Lens
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022.
