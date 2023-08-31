Newcastle United could face Bayern Munich, Real Madrid AND Milan in the Champions League group stage

Newcastle United have learned of their potential opponents in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage, with all 32 teams now seeded and placed into pots following the conclusion of qualifying on Wednesday night.

Placed into Pot 4, Newcastle United are set for some difficult tests for their return to the European competition, with elite sides from across the continent all sitting ominously in the three pots above them.

Indeed, following their 1-0 win in the final against Inter Milan, Manchester City have been placed in Pot 1 as titleholders, alongside Europa League winners Sevilla. The rest of the top pot consists of the champions from Europe's top six leagues according to UEFA coefficient, though Feyenoord are also included due to Manchester City's success in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle United are back in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid, meanwhile, all find themselves in Pot 2 for the Champions League draw, with AC Milan, PSV and Lazio in Pot 3.

Feasibly, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Newcastle could therefore form a group for the new Champions League campaigns.

No two teams from the same country can be drawn together in the group stage, with the first round of games commencing on September 19 and 20. The final will be hosted at Wembley on June 1.

The Champions League group stage draw will begin on Thursday 31 August, starting at 17:00 BST.

Jude Bellingham could be rocking up at St. James' Park this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Champions League 2023/24 group stage pots

Pot 1

Manchester City

Sevilla

Barcelona

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Feyenoord

Pot 2

Real Madrid

Manchester United

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

Porto

Arsenal

Pot 3

Shakhtar Donetsk

Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan

Braga

PSV

Lazio

Crvena Zvezda

Copenhagen

Pot 4

Young Boys

Real Sociedad

Galatasaray

Celtic

Newcastle United

Union Berlin

Antwerp

Lens

