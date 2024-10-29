Newcastle United planning seismic January bid for Liverpool target: report

Newcastle United are planning to splash the cash in January as they look to bolster their front line.

Eddie Howe's men have started the Premier League campaign indifferently, winning three of their opening nine fixtures. Consecutive losses to Brighton and Chelsea have seen the Magpies slip down the table, with European football the ultimate end goal once again.

Having missed out on their prime target Marc Guehi in the summer, Newcastle are seemingly keen to go again when the January window opens, with one player, also liked by Liverpool, at the top of their transfer target list.

Newcastle United want to sign Brentford hitman Bryan Mbuemo with Liverpool also keen

Bryan Mbeumo is quickly becoming one of Brentford's go-to men

According to reports from Telegraph Sport, Newcastle United want to try and lure Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo away from the capital.

But the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules are preventing on-field progress for the Magpies, with a high-profile exit probably needed in order to balance the books.

Bruno Guimaraes is known to be of interest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon remain of interest, with moves for Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier looking more and more likely.

Newcastle also want a new centre-back having failed to bring in Guehi from Crystal Palace earlier this year, but hopes of that move reigniting are described as difficult.

In FourFourTwo's view, Mbeumo would be a coup for any side in the top six and it remains a mystery that he still is a Brentford player given his superb form over the last two seasons.

The Cameroon international already has eight goals in nine games so far this term and has benefited from Ivan Toney's move to Saudi Arabia.

"He's very happy here," said Brentford's boss on Mbuemo recently. "Maybe some players need to leave us one day, but a lot of the players here are very happy because we have a top environment with good people, staff and players."

Thomas Frank's side are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on Fulham in the Monday Night Football fixture live on Sky Sports.