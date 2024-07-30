The Newcastle United 2024/25 third kit is out - and the crest could be controversial

The Newcastle United 2024/25 third kit has been released, with an old-school crest set to divide opinion among the fanbase.

Amid a raft of new kit releases in the Premier League, Newcastle have been lauded for their home and away shirts for the 2024/25 season, but their third shirt might not go down so well.

Of all the new Premier League 2024/25 kits, this could be one to divide a fanbase the most...

The Newcastle United 2024/25 third kit is bold in its design, but hasn't necessarily been executed well

The new third kit (Image credit: Newcastle/Adidas)

In keeping with Adidas' decision to take inspiration from kits of yesteryear when it comes to Newcastle, the third kit is certainly no different. Looking extremely similar to the shirt used in the 1999/00 season, the new third shirt features a white base with a black collar and sub-green accents.

Those colours are also the same used by Adidas for their EQT style and logo, ensuring the Three Stripes comes back with a bang to manufacturing Magpies kits once again.

Plus, the Newcastle crest from 1980s also features on the kit, harking back to a time when the NUFC initials were simply highlighted, along with a tiny magpie underneath the horizontial C.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Newcastle/Adidas) (Image credit: Newcastle/Adidas)

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle's chief commercial officer, said: “Adidas has a deep understanding of Newcastle United's DNA, and that is clear to see in the design of our new third kit.

"From the use of the club's nostalgic 1980s crest, through to a design evoking Sir Bobby Robson's team at the turn of the millennium, it is an innovative approach to a classic kit.

"We look forward to seeing the team wearing it for the first time in Japan, and to seeing our fans around the world wearing their colours with pride across the exciting season ahead."

