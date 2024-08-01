Newcastle make sensational offer for Anthony Gordon replacement: report

Anthony gordon is the focus of plenty of speculation this summer

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been the focus of ever-growing speculation regarding his future after a remarkable season at St James' Park.

The Magpies winger enjoyed a 'coming of age' campaign in which he provided double digits for both goals and assists in the Premier League, the first time he had managed either feat in his career so far.

A deserved call-up to the England Euro 2024 squad only saw his stock grow further which, paired with Newcastle's reported PSR issues earlier in the window, caused big clubs to begin sniffing around.

Gordon could yet find a move elsewhere this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle lining up Gordon replacement

Following fresh reports in recent days that Liverpool had prepared a bid worth around £75 million for the former Evertonian, Newcastle look set to begin work on finding an adequate replacement should a move come to fruition.

Tasked with replacing one of the most exciting forwards in the league, reports in Spain suggest that the Magpies could use the lofty transfer fee to go for Real Madrid wonder kid Arda Guler, who has struggled for game time at the Bernabeu since joining from Fenerbahce last summer.

Arda Guler is regarded as one of the brightest talents in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having initially rose to prominence in his native Turkey, Guler signed for Los Blancos last summer in a €20 million under the noses of rivals Barcelona who had agreed terms with the teenager.

However, one season and 10 league appearances later and Guler finds himself in limbo regarding his dream of becoming a prominent player for Real Madrid.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A fantastic individual campaign in Turkey's run to the quarter finals of Euro 2024 once again underlined his credentials as a star, grabbing three goal involvements in five appearances.

VIDEO: Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Newcastle are weighing up a move for the 19-year-old which could total upwards of €80 million in retaliation to Gordon's potential departure.

Comfortable across the front four positions, Guler offers the talent, versatility and potential to help secure the Magpies as a consistent top four club as promised upon the 2021 takeover.

More Newcastle stories

The Newcastle United 2024/25 third kit is out - and the crest could be controversial

Liverpool want to sign boyhood Reds fan - but it could prove controversial: report

Newcastle United missed out on Europa League football – but Bruno hasn't