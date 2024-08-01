Newcastle make sensational offer for Anthony Gordon replacement: report
Newcastle are working on a potential replacement for their electric wide man
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been the focus of ever-growing speculation regarding his future after a remarkable season at St James' Park.
The Magpies winger enjoyed a 'coming of age' campaign in which he provided double digits for both goals and assists in the Premier League, the first time he had managed either feat in his career so far.
A deserved call-up to the England Euro 2024 squad only saw his stock grow further which, paired with Newcastle's reported PSR issues earlier in the window, caused big clubs to begin sniffing around.
Newcastle lining up Gordon replacement
Following fresh reports in recent days that Liverpool had prepared a bid worth around £75 million for the former Evertonian, Newcastle look set to begin work on finding an adequate replacement should a move come to fruition.
Tasked with replacing one of the most exciting forwards in the league, reports in Spain suggest that the Magpies could use the lofty transfer fee to go for Real Madrid wonder kid Arda Guler, who has struggled for game time at the Bernabeu since joining from Fenerbahce last summer.
Having initially rose to prominence in his native Turkey, Guler signed for Los Blancos last summer in a €20 million under the noses of rivals Barcelona who had agreed terms with the teenager.
However, one season and 10 league appearances later and Guler finds himself in limbo regarding his dream of becoming a prominent player for Real Madrid.
A fantastic individual campaign in Turkey's run to the quarter finals of Euro 2024 once again underlined his credentials as a star, grabbing three goal involvements in five appearances.
According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Newcastle are weighing up a move for the 19-year-old which could total upwards of €80 million in retaliation to Gordon's potential departure.
Comfortable across the front four positions, Guler offers the talent, versatility and potential to help secure the Magpies as a consistent top four club as promised upon the 2021 takeover.
