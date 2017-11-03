Neymar, Di Maria out of Angers clash

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Neymar for Saturday's Ligue 1 clash with Angers, head coach Unai Emery has confirmed.

The Brazil star is one of four senior players who will miss the trip to Stade Raymond-Kopa in the league leaders' last match before the international break.

Neymar took a knock in the 5-0 Champions League win over Anderlecht and "doesn't have a good feeling", Emery said at a news conference on Friday.

The €222million man will therefore stay in Paris in order to rest and recuperate.

Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos are also unavailable as their partners are due to give birth this week, while Thiago Motta is struggling with a knee problem.

fait le point sur les absents November 3, 2017

PSG are four points clear heading into the encounter with a side who have only won two of their 11 league matches this season.

Emery, however, expects a tough match on a ground where they won in April thanks to a Di Maria double.

"We remember having a difficult trip last year," Emery said.

"Even if Angers aren't winning at home, we will have problems.

"It's true our results have been mixed in the last three matches but we'll work to correct that in Angers."