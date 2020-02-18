No new worries for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have an unchanged squad for the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round replay against Aberdeen.

Forward Harry Bunn will be absent again with a calf complaint.

Midfielders Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell are still confined to the treatment room with knee injuries.

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Funso Ojo, who has had stitches on a knee gash.

Michael Devlin has a chance of overcoming a groin problem.

Fellow defender Greg Leigh (shin) and midfielder Scott Wright (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Findlay, Hamalainen, Broadfoot, Del Fabro, Dicker, Power, El Makrini, Brophy, McKenzie, Burke, Kiltie, Kabamba, Millen, Lyle, Connell, Johnson, Koprivec.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Hernandez, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, Ferguson, Campbell, McGinn, McLennan, McGeouch, Kennedy, Cosgrove, Main, Bryson, Cerny.