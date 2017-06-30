Now you see me, now you don't - Ronaldinho steals the show for Barcelona legends

Manchester United's legends enjoyed the win, but it was Barcelona favourite Ronaldinho who had the last laugh at Camp Nou on Friday.

Some of the English and Spanish giants' finest players from days gone by - and Alan Smith - went toe-to-toe in the name of charity, with United coming out on top 3-1.

Jesper Blomqvist, Karel Poborsky and Dwight Yorke got the goals for United's old stagers but Ronaldinho stole the show with a glorious nutmeg on Blomqvist having first tied the winger in knots.

The former Brazil star is only 37 and with United having missed out on top target Antoine Griezmann ahead of the new season, we expect Jose Mourinho to be straight on the phone...