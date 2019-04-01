Nuno Espirito Santo expecting ‘different’ challenge from Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves’ recent FA Cup victory against Manchester United will have no bearing when the two sides meet again in the Premier League.

Wanderers reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over United at Molineux on March 16.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are back in the Black Country on Tuesday night but Nuno is taking nothing for granted.

“That night was special for us but this is a new challenge,” said the Wolves boss. “What we did before doesn’t mean anything. We’ve analysed it and we will try to take the good things we did and try to repeat it.

“But every game is a new challenge. That was a big moment, but we know that tomorrow is completely different. Every time we play a team like Manchester United we have to be ready to compete.

“We know how good they are, they have fantastic players, a fantastic manager, all the history – they’re a huge club – but we are ready and want to compete well at Molineux.

“Tomorrow we play against a fantastic team and we will need to be organised and focused. We face an opponent in front of us that requires maximum effort from us.

“We will be ready for it. Football moves on and the games come fast but as I have always said, it is one game at a time.”

Defeating United last month saw Wolves reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998. They face Watford at Wembley on Sunday in the last four of that competition.

However, Nuno insists he and his players are not looking beyond the visit of the Red Devils and that the semi-final will not be a distraction.

“The reality is that we have two games this week and we cannot get away from that, but the best way to compete in both of them is to go game-by-game. That is our philosophy.

“We will focus on our tasks on Tuesday and then think about the next one. It’s the best way to approach a competition, in my opinion.

“The players don’t have to prove themselves. I honestly think the players are working very hard, very well, and it’s up to us to decide who plays (on Sunday.)”

Ryan Bennett’s return from his Premier League suspension means Nuno has a full squad available against United.