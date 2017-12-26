Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted to feeling disappointed with his own performance, despite scoring in a 5-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Tuesday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain netted Liverpool's fifth in a comfortable victory over the beleaguered Welsh club - his first at home for Liverpool.

But the former Arsenal midfielder says he expects more of himself and will not rest on the joy of opening his Anfield account.

"We got the three points but personally I was quite disappointed with myself today," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm happy I managed to get the goal in the end but I just tried to work hard through the 90 minutes and when the chance came at the end I was happy to put that away. It made it a bit better.

"I just want more from myself and there were a few moments where I could have done better with my end product.

"We train every day and when you get into certain situations you work hard to get into those positions and in this league they don't come too often.

"There are a few times today when I could have done better.

"But 5-0 for the boys, I’m really happy with that. I just want to keep pushing myself."

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring for Liverpool, while Roberto Firmino netted twice and Trent Alexander-Arnold was also on target.