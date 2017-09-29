Ozil missing for Germany as Boateng and Sane return

Leroy Sane and Jerome Boateng have been recalled by Joachim Low, but Mesut Ozil is missing as Germany look to seal their World Cup place in the final two qualifiers of Group C.

Both Sane and Boateng were left out of the previous squad as Germany edged closer to Russia 2018 with victories over Czech Republic and Norway.

Low's side have a perfect record from their eight games and know a point in their match with Northern Ireland will seal their place in next year's finals.

But they will have to do it without Ozil, who is a surprise omission with a knee injury despite featuring as a late substitute for Arsenal against West Brom on Monday.

He was not part of their Europa League win over BATE, but the Gunners did not say he had suffered any fitness setback.

Ozil is joined on the sidelines by Sami Khedira (thigh) and long-term absentees Manuel Neuer (foot), Jonas Hector and Mario Gomez (both ankle).

"It is regrettable that some of our players cannot be there," said Low.

"With Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira, I expect them to make a good recovery during the international period, which is more important for them right now.

"The important thing for us is that they will be fit next year."

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to start in Neuer's place, while Sane's impressive early season form for Manchester City should help ease the burden of being without Ozil.

After Germany's trip to Belfast on October 5, the world champions will host Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern.

"We have played a very strong qualification so far, but we should continue to do so," added Low. "Our goal is to record 10 victories. We want to pass this qualification successfully.

"If we focus on our strengths we will succeed."

Germany squad

Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain); Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich); Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Liverpool), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich); Leroy Sane (Manchester City) Lars Stindl (Borussia Monchengladbach), Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Amin Younes (Ajax).