Parker: We're focused and ready for the battles ahead

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker believes his side are refreshed and well prepared for their upcoming Caf Champions League Group C clash against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

The 35-year-old has featured all but two of Amakhosi's games in the continental competition this season and has made 24 appearances across all competitions.

With two games to go in the group stages at home to Wydad and away to Horoya, but the two weeks off have given Parker and his teammates the chance to regroup and be ready for their upcoming group stage clash against the current group leaders.

'The game that’s coming up is very important for us,' Parker told his club's official website.

'During the international break, we were lucky that we still had a near full squad to prepare with. We are refreshed, we’ve regrouped, and we are in a good state physically and mentally for us to go into this match. We know how important it is and we have been working on quite a few combinations in certain departments.

'It was a much-needed break for us as we go into this game focused and we know what is expected.

'I personally got to spend some time with my family and my mom. We used the break to realign, and we are ready for the battles ahead. We know what happened when we met Wydad in the first leg. We also know they are a strong team, but we will be well prepared.'

He added: 'We owe it to our supporters and to ourselves to do well. This is a home game at FNB Stadium, and we must get the three points. They made it difficult for us in the previous game with their tactics and the way they approached the game.

'We are well aware of their strengths, objectives, methods and tactics. We are well prepared, and it is up to everyone to execute the plan at six o’clock on Saturday. We have to give it our best and make sure the month of April is good for us.'