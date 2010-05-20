Penpix of Slovakia squad

Jan Mucha (Everton). Goalkeeper. Born Dec. 5 1982. Caps 14. Goals 0.

Having made his international debut in a friendly against Hungary in February 2008, Mucha quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for Slovakia and played in six of their 10 qualifiers. Has made no appearances in the Premier League since he joined Everton in January.

Lubos Kamenar (Nantes). Goalkeeper. Born June 17 1987. Caps 2. Goals 0.

An impressive four-year spell at Artmedia Petrzalka, where he won the league and cup double in 2008, was rewarded with a move to his present club the following year. He is 1.93 metres tall and will be worthy cover for the more experienced Mucha in South Africa.

Dusan Kuciak (Vaslui). Goalkeeper. Born May 21 1985. Caps 2. Goals 0.

Kuciak won three league titles with MSK Zilina before he moved to his present club in the Romanian first division. He has a 50-50 chance of claiming a spot in the final 23-man squad.

Dusan Pernis (Dundee United). Goalkeeper. Born Nov. 28 1984. Caps 0.

Pernis has played 25 games for his present club since he joined them on Jan. 1 last year. Like Kuciak, he has a fair chance of breaking into the final squad and the two are likely to compete for the spot of third-choice keeper.

Peter Pekarik (Wolfsburg). Defender. Born Oct. 30 1986. Caps 19. Goals 1.

Slovakia's most capped player in the qualifiers with nine appearances, the right back has become one of the team's most influential players in the early stages of his career. Won the German league title with his present club in 2009 after winning the Slovakian league with MSK Zilina in 2007. Reliable in defence and a creative attacking player.

Jan Durica (Hanover). Defender. Born Dec. 10 1981. Caps 35. Goals 1.

After a poor Euro 2008 qualifying campaign in which he scored two own-goals, the centre-back became one of the team's pillars in 2010 World Cup qualifying with eight appearances. He is on loan from Lokomotiv Moscow at his present club.

Martin Skrtel (Liverpool). Defender. Born Dec. 15 1984. Caps 37. Goals 5.

The centre-back has recovered from a broken foot just in time for the World Cup, having made six starts in the first half of the qualifiers. A tough-tackling defender and the backbone of Slovakia's back four, he has impressed at Liverpool to become a fairly regular starter. Won the Russian league title with Zenit St. Petersburg in 2007.

Martin Petras (Cesena). Defender. Born Nov. 2 1979. Caps 38. Goals 1.

Haas been in the Italian second division since 2006, after a five-year stint with Czech sides Jablonec and Sparta Prague, where he won league titles in 2003 and 2005. Failed to settle at Lecce and Treviso, then spent two seasons at Triestina before he moved to his present club in 2009.

Radoslav Zabavnik (Mainz). Defender. Born Nov. 16 1980. Caps 42. Goals 1.

The versatile defender can play across the back four and even as a defensive midfielder, so he should be one of Slovakia's key players in the finals. Had solid spells